The Ministry of health explained why Ukrainians are not tested for coronavirus

In Ukraine carried out mass testing for the coronavirus COVID-19, as our country is at an early stage of the epidemic.

This was told at a briefing, first Deputy Minister of health Victor Lyashko.

According to him, in Ukraine there is no widespread outbreaks. And Europe on the development of the disease is ahead of us for 15-20 days.

“We are considering scenarios that have occurred in Italy, Spain, France. If we analyze the number of tests that were conducted in Europe in the period of the epidemic, in which there is Ukraine, in Ukraine is carried out not much less testing than was done in other countries,” – said Lyashko.

He added that now in Ukraine a sufficient number of tests to determine the virus.

“Today we have about 250 thousand tests to diagnostic PCR, and the test is not a problem. Ukraine is ready for testing. On the weekend we met with the Minister of health and clearly worked out strategy to increase the number of tests to provide testing of all the cases possible”, – said the first Deputy Minister of health.