The Ministry of health has banned elective surgery

МОЗ запретил проводить плановые хирургические операции

The Ministry of health (MOH) of Ukraine ordered on a period of quarantine to suspend all elective surgical operations and hospitalization of patients in preparation for hospitals to receive infected with a coronavirus. This includes the Ministry of health order No. 698.

The document provides the following reasons for emergency operations and hospitalization for the period of quarantine:

  • medical assistance due to complications during pregnancy and childbirth;
  • medical assistance for pregnant women, newborn;
  • medical aid in specialized departments of healthcare institutions cancer patients;
  • the provision of palliative care in stationary conditions;
  • other pressing and urgent measures to hospitalisation and elective surgery, where their transfer (delay) poses a serious risk to life.
