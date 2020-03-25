The Ministry of health has banned elective surgery
The Ministry of health (MOH) of Ukraine ordered on a period of quarantine to suspend all elective surgical operations and hospitalization of patients in preparation for hospitals to receive infected with a coronavirus. This includes the Ministry of health order No. 698.
The document provides the following reasons for emergency operations and hospitalization for the period of quarantine:
- medical assistance due to complications during pregnancy and childbirth;
- medical assistance for pregnant women, newborn;
- medical aid in specialized departments of healthcare institutions cancer patients;
- the provision of palliative care in stationary conditions;
- other pressing and urgent measures to hospitalisation and elective surgery, where their transfer (delay) poses a serious risk to life.