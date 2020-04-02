The Ministry of health of Italy explained the high mortality rate from coronavirus

High mortality rate from coronavirus in Italy was the result of an abnormally warm winter, which reduced the number of deaths from ordinary flu. This is stated in the report of the Italian Ministry of health, which published the magazine of the Italian Association of epidemiologists.

The Department indicated that the seasonal respiratory disease in November-January of elderly Italians moved much easier than usual because of the warm weather.

According to statistics, in Italy from the flu die each year about 8 thousand people, however, this year the figure was lower: in the Northern provinces by 6% South 3%.

In the result the inhabitants of the country are at risk during the epidemic of influenza, faced with the coronavirus, which began to die.

According to Worldometers, which tracks information about the incidence of COVID-19, Italy Ko 2 APR contracted the coronavirus more than 110 thousand people, died about 13 thousand of deaths country ranks first in the world.