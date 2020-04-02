The Ministry of health promised to provide hospitals with necessary drugs to treat coronavirus absolutely free

By Maria Batterbury

В МОЗ пообещали обеспечить больницы необходимыми лекарствами и лечить от коронавируса абсолютно бесплатно

According to the law on protection of population from communicable diseases medical care in municipal health patients free of charge. This was during the briefing said the Deputy Minister of health, chief state sanitary doctor of Ukraine Victor Liashko, informs BAGNET.

“Today, April 1, the health system has earned in the other mode. The national health service of Ukraine has provided a special rate, which will pay for healthcare institutions that provide medical care to patients Covid-19. We will do everything possible to those patients who are hospitalized and treated for the coronavirus, had a full provision of medicines for symptomatic treatment,” he said.

The Deputy Minister noted that in case of need for specific treatment, the patient will also be provided free treatment.

“It is our duty in all branches of government to provide medical assistance to all those who need it” – summed up Viktor Lyashko.

