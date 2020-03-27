The Ministry of health suggested that hospitals can conceal the truth about the coronavirus

The Ministry of health reminded that they will revoke the licenses of medical institutions, which will hide cases of coronavirus infection COVID-19.

About it reports a press-service of the Ministry of health.

“No institution of health care of Ukraine, including private, has no right to hide the results in identifying the patient coronavirus disease.

Cases of non-disclosure on the confirmation of coronavirus infection will be investigated by the appropriate authorities and in the institutions of health to revoke the licenses”.

According to the chief sanitary doctor of the country of Victor Lyashko, by law all health facilities, diagnostic laboratories, in case of illness, must submit an emergency message to the Center for public health, which maintains statistics and accounting.

Lyashko added that if there are repeated cases where about the discovery COVID-19 not reported in such institutions will revoke the license, and the heads of these institutions will be punished.

Direct speech Lyashko: “This is a matter of national security because the information on the confirmation result provides epidemiological investigation, working with contacts of the infected, their self-isolation and the effective implementation of other preventive anti-epidemic measures”.