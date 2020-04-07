The Ministry of health told where to call in case of refusal of testing and hospitalization

Ukrainians can call the hotline, the Minister of health (MOH) of Ukraine, if they refuse to test for coronavirus or to be hospitalized, in spite of good reasons.

This was stated by Deputy health Minister and chief sanitary doctor Viktor Lyashko at a briefing on Tuesday, 7 April BAGNET.

Lyashko commented on the case in the Carpathian region, when the symptoms of coronavirus tried to get medical help, but the family doctor ignored their condition. He explained that every such incident should consider the clinical-expert Commission at the RSA and National health.

In case of refusal to test, assist, or advise you on coronavirus Lyashko was advised to call the “hotline” number 0-800-505-201. They take complaints and suggestions for testing parts in one or another region.