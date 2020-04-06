The Ministry will receive 20 thousand PCR tests from the Ukrainian producer

The Ministry of health (MOH) next week will receive a shipment of Ukrainian PCR tests (Polymerase chain reaction). This was during the briefing said the Deputy Minister Viktor Lyashko, according to BAGNET

He added that the Ukrainian manufacturer will provide 20 thousand PCR systems that will allow you to test about 2 million people.

“The Ukrainian producer is ready to produce about a thousand PCR tests a day, and this will allow us to cover the entire need for the testing that is needed for an outbreak response, the epidemic is coronavirus disease on the territory of Ukraine”, – said Victor Lyashko.