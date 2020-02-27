The model was blinded after it failed to “beauty treatments”

A resident of the Polish city of Wroclaw blind in one eye due to a botched procedure on how to dye the whites of the eyes.

This publication reports the Daily Mail.

Four years ago, the model of Alexander Sadovsky (Aleksandra Sadowska), who was then 21, decided to paint the whites of the eyes black. It was inspired by a popular Polish rapper Popeka (Popek), who painted the whites of the eyes in 2012.

Sadovsky appealed to the wrocław tattoo artist, which, as it turned out, had never done such procedures. Instead of a special pigment he injected into her eyeballs ordinary tattoo ink. When the girl complained of pain, the tattoo artist said it is normal and advised to take painkillers.

Over the next four years Sadovsky blind in the right eye and lost some vision left eye. According to doctors, unsuccessful the procedure for staining the whites of the eyes irreparably damaged her eyesight, and in the future the girl is waiting for total blindness.

The tattoo artist is threatened with imprisonment for the term up to three years on charges of intentional infliction of serious bodily injury. He refused to admit guilt.

Have popek is a popular Polish singer and the participant of fights without rules, well-known extravagant antics. He went on painting the whites of the eyes, when he starred in a documentary film. “Hurt was the next day, he told the rapper. — The feeling about eyes put out cigarettes. I couldn’t sleep and cried all day.” Despite this, he managed to preserve vision.