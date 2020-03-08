The MOH launched the Telegram-bot for answers to frequently asked questions about the coronavirus

The Ministry of health of Ukraine launched the Telegram-bot for a rapid response to frequently asked questions about the coronavirus Covid-19 in Ukraine. About it reports a press-service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

“Chat-bot is available here: https://t.me/COVID19_Ukraine_Bot. Also works Telegram-channel “Coronaviruses” with the operational and current information about the situation with the virus Covid-19 in Ukraine”, – is told in the message.

It is noted that this is the only Telegram-channel, verified by the Ministry of health.