The “Mona Lisa” from Rubik’s cubes sold at auction in Paris

By Maria Batterbury

"Мону Лизу" из кубиков Рубика продали на аукционе в Париже

At auction in Paris sold the work “Mona Lisa” by French street artist Franck Slama, better known by the pseudonym Invader. It is reported by Le Figaro.

It is clarified that the work executed from 330 Rubik’s cubes.

According to the newspaper, the price of work amounted to €480 200. Thus, experts have estimated it to be four times lower.

