The “Mona Lisa” from Rubik’s cubes sold at auction in Paris
At auction in Paris sold the work “Mona Lisa” by French street artist Franck Slama, better known by the pseudonym Invader. It is reported by Le Figaro.
It is clarified that the work executed from 330 Rubik’s cubes.
According to the newspaper, the price of work amounted to €480 200. Thus, experts have estimated it to be four times lower.
A version of the Mona Lisa made from 330 Rubik cubes is due to go under the hammer in Paris later month. It was created by the artist known as Invader and is expected to fetch $166,000.https://t.co/aqD8drbP0m pic.twitter.com/5FTBLvr1xE
