The most anticipated film adaptation of 2020

It’s time to draw up your own schedule of Premier. In the top of the most anticipated films of the year 2020 are long-awaited sequels, the film adaptation and even a number of original paintings. What movies expect in 2020?

On 12 March the Ukrainian rolling out a fantastic Thriller “Bloodshot” with VIN Diesel in the lead role. As usual, his character is bald, armed and dangerous. The picture of Dave Wilson will talk about the dead soldiers ray Harrison, got a second chance. The RST technochocolate with the help of advanced technology resurrects the main character, turning it into a practically invulnerable, immortal super-soldier Bloodshot. The only thing missing Harrison, is freedom, because the army of nanobots living in it belongs to the company that keeps your fighter on a short leash.

April will be the 25th film in the James bond “007: No time to die.” The plot agent James bond decides to retire and relax in Jamaica. But CIA agent Felix Leiter asks him to take part in the investigation into the disappearance of a scientist.

On 30 April comes the long awaited blockbuster Marvel Scarlett Johansson “Black widow”. Spy action Thriller that will mark the beginning of the Fourth phase of kynoselen Marvel on the past professional mercenary and the associated large-scale conspiracy.

May 13 world premiere (premiere date in Ukraine to be confirmed) continue horror “Saw”, which was subtitled “Spiral” About the plot is practically unknown that is perhaps for the best. The main role in the Thriller was performed by Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock. Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman.

Also in 2020, there will be an action-adventure “G. I. Joe: Attack on Cobra 3”. This is the third Chapter of spectacular action franchise about a military unit G. I. Joe, which is equipped with fantastic weapons and equipment. Elite fighters will battle international villains, threaten to destroy the world.

Summer will give the audience a global spy Thriller “snare” with an exciting plot, which takes place in seven different countries. Directed by Christopher Nolan, and the role played Elizabeth Debicki, Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, and others.

July 23 at rolling out the adventure Thriller “flashpoint skin pack”, where the story of nuclear physicist Barry Allen during a failed scientific experiment is exposed to radiation and toxic chemicals becomes remarkable ability to move faster than the speed of light. Realizing his powers, Barry takes the alias “Flash” and decided to devote himself to fighting crime.

Autumn will bring the viewer “venom 2” – American superhero film directed by Andy Serkis with Tom hardy in the title role. To write a script was requested by Kelly Marcel.

November 4, announced the premiere of the upcoming Marvel Studios film “Eternal,” directed by Chloe Zhao. Participation in the project will also take Angelina Jolie and Kumail of Nanjiani, the stars of “Game of thrones” Richard Madden and kit Harington, Salma Hayek and other “Eternal” was invented by Jack Kirby and appeared in the comic in 1976. According to mythology, they were created as a result of experiments, which were conducted millions of years ago the immortal gods of Celestial. Eternal, almost immortal, like their creators, and invulnerable to all weapons. They have many supernatural abilities.

March 12 “Bludshot”

April 9, “007: No time to die”

April 30 “the Black Widow”

May 13 world premiere of the film “Saw”

Anticipated “G. I. Joe: Attack on Cobra 3”

July 16 “tenet”

July 23 “flashpoint skin pack”

October 2 “venom 2”

On 4 November the “Eternal”