The most beautiful woman in the world lit a bare chest in transparent dress

American model Bella Hadid, which was considered the most beautiful woman in the world, lit in public bare Breasts in a transparent dress.

Naughty photos have already appeared online.

In particular, the celebrity took part in a fashion show Vivienne Westwood, which took place in France. While one of the outputs Hadid appeared on the catwalk in a transparent dress, through which shines the naked Breasts of a model.

The outfit was made in the Victorian style, with voluminous sleeves and hem to the floor.

