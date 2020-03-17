The most beautiful woman in the world shared a candid photo during quarantine

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Самая красивая женщина в мире поделилась откровенным снимком во время карантина

American supermodel Palestinian origin Bella Hadid, which was previously recognized as the most beautiful woman in the world, shared the candid frame during the quarantine. The picture appeared on her Instagram-storis.

The celebrity was photographed in a mirror in a colorful striped crop top, exposing her stomach and chest, and brown pants. The way Hadid added to the ring.

The other placed story, the model told her followers that the fourth day is isolation. “Be safe, respect others, be careful” — she signed the photo.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article