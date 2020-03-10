The most beautiful woman in the world shared a candid picture from the bathroom

American supermodel Palestinian origin Bella Hadid, which was previously recognized as the most beautiful woman in the world, shared a candid picture from a bathroom. The photo was published in her Instagram account.

On available online the frame of a celebrity depicted in a blue robe, open at the chest. The model’s head wrapped in a towel applied to the face mask. Also on Hadid wearing a thin gold chain. “Grateful for this beautiful Sunday,” reads the post.

Fans of the model’s response to the publication in the review. “How beautiful you are in this mask,” said one. “Perfect as always,” said another. “You are my inspiration, and I thank you for that,” said the third. “This woman is too beautiful,” — said the fourth.