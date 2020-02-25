“The most beautiful woman in the world” showed their photos half-naked

«Самая красивая женщина в мире» показала свои фото в полуголом виде

American supermodel Bella Hadid, which was previously named “most beautiful woman” in the world, published in Instagram pictures taken at the Institute of beauty Dior, where she received beauty treatments. As you know, Bella is the face of the brand. 23-year-old Bella posing on the bed Topless, covering her bare chest with a hand. And in the bathroom — Samtavisi in a towel, but showing off an impressive cleavage. Publication in a matter of hours gained more than 1.3 million likes.

