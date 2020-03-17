The most disgusting film of the year

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Назван самый отвратительный фильм года

Organized by the American satirical anteprime “Golden raspberry”, which annually awards the worst movies and disgusting acting, named the winners of 2019. The musical “Cats” received the award in the nomination “the Worst film of the year,” according to the YouTube channel Razzie Channel.

The Creator of the musical, Tom Hooper declared the worst Director of 2019.

Worst actress of the year recognized by Hilary Duff for her role in the film “the Ghosts of Sharon Tate”. The award for the worst acting got John Travolta, starring in 2019 in the film “Fan” and “side by Side”.

