“The most effective folk methods”: Lomachenko showed how struggling with coronavirus (photo)

The world champion under versions WBC, WBA and WBO lightweight champion Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (14 wins, 10 of them by knockout, 1 loss) shared with subscribers in Instagram their “methods of struggle against viruses.”

“In any situation it is important to keep positive and not to panic! Any ideas on other effective folk methods?” — wrote a boxer, under a photo, which he holds in his hands a sword and an axe.

Pereglyanulis to Tsey does in Instagram Everyone has their own methods of dealing with Viruses. In any situation it is important to keep positive and not to panic! Any ideas on other effective folk methods?). @lomachenkovasiliy #usyk#loma#lomachenko#lomus#lomusofficial#lomusshop#boxing#usykchisora#london#o2arena#derekwarchisora#ukraine#koronavirüsü#covid19 #corovirus#mustache#Lomachenko#Ukraine#coronavirus# Does, polirani LomUs (@lomus_official) 19 ber 2020 R. 6:09 PDT

Note that Basil returned from the United States, where he was to conduct his training camp in the Ukraine. The pandemic coronavirus fate of a unification fight of American Teofino Lopez, which was scheduled for may 30 in new York, is still not defined — it is possible, it will have to move.

.

Photo page LomUs_official in Instagram

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter