“The most effective folk methods”: Lomachenko showed how struggling with coronavirus (photo)

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

«Действенные народные методы»: Ломаченко показал, как борется с коронавирусом (фото)

The world champion under versions WBC, WBA and WBO lightweight champion Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (14 wins, 10 of them by knockout, 1 loss) shared with subscribers in Instagram their “methods of struggle against viruses.”

In any situation it is important to keep positive and not to panic! Any ideas on other effective folk methods?” — wrote a boxer, under a photo, which he holds in his hands a sword and an axe.

Pereglyanulis to Tsey does in Instagram

Everyone has their own methods of dealing with Viruses. In any situation it is important to keep positive and not to panic! Any ideas on other effective folk methods?). @lomachenkovasiliy #usyk#loma#lomachenko#lomus#lomusofficial#lomusshop#boxing#usykchisora#london#o2arena#derekwarchisora#ukraine#koronavirüsü#covid19 #corovirus#mustache#Lomachenko#Ukraine#coronavirus#

Does, polirani LomUs (@lomus_official) 19 ber 2020 R. 6:09 PDT

Note that Basil returned from the United States, where he was to conduct his training camp in the Ukraine. The pandemic coronavirus fate of a unification fight of American Teofino Lopez, which was scheduled for may 30 in new York, is still not defined — it is possible, it will have to move.

.

Photo page LomUs_official in Instagram

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article