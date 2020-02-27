The most expensive model plus size Topless in a taxi. Video

American model plus-size Ashley Graham, who recently became the first mother bared chest directly in a taxi and began to pump.

The whole process celebrity shot on video, which was published first in Instagram-stories, and then shared the tape on his page.

So, in the shot of Ashley sitting in the back seat of the car, showed how expressing milk straight into the road.

It is noteworthy that not so long ago Graham was at the center of attention because of the photo, which showed how breastfeeding newborn son in a cafe.

Wrote a Free Press, being pregnant, Ashley Graham has repeatedly staged a Nude photo shoot that caused a controversial reaction in the network.

Anna Mikhno