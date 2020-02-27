The most expensive model plus size Topless in a taxi. Video

By Maria Batterbury

American model plus-size Ashley Graham, who recently became the first mother bared chest directly in a taxi and began to pump.

The whole process celebrity shot on video, which was published first in Instagram-stories, and then shared the tape on his page.

Самая дорогая модель plus-size обнажила грудь в такси. Видео

Ashley Graham

So, in the shot of Ashley sitting in the back seat of the car, showed how expressing milk straight into the road.

Самая дорогая модель plus-size обнажила грудь в такси. Видео

Ashley Graham

It is noteworthy that not so long ago Graham was at the center of attention because of the photo, which showed how breastfeeding newborn son in a cafe.

Самая дорогая модель plus-size обнажила грудь в такси. Видео

Ashley Graham

Wrote a Free Press, being pregnant, Ashley Graham has repeatedly staged a Nude photo shoot that caused a controversial reaction in the network.

Author

Anna Mikhno

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
