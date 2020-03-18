The most popular film viewed online on the quarantine

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Назван самый популярный фильм по просмотрам онлайн на карантине

Amid the pandemic of coronavirus in the world and quarantine in many countries, the film Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 “Contagion” received a new wave of popularity.

Writes Іndependent with reference to the Warner Bros. in the online catalogue “Contamination” is the most popular and the views could not only overtake “Harry Potter”.

In December 2019, when the world first heard about the emergence of new coronavirus in China, the picture was only 270 line. Now to review the film managed not only ordinary viewers but also the filmmakers. For example, Directors Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) and Edgar Wright (“the Kid on the drive”).

Note that despite a stellar cast: Matt Damon, Jude law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet and Michael Douglas, the picture at the box office then occupied 61-e a place in the world. “Contagion” tells the story of a fictional disease that kills around the world 26 million people.

In the film, businesswoman, played by Gwyneth Paltrow, is killed by a mysterious and deadly virus that caused a worldwide panic, which she had contracted in China. The relationship with China is just one of the many historical Parallels between the movie and reality, and this is why people lately with great interest, rushed to review this movie.

As previously reported, James Gunn has released a list of movies that you can watch on quarantine.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article