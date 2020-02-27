The most popular smartphone in the world

Analysts XR called the iPhone the most popular smartphone in 2019. This is with reference to the research company Omdia reports AppleInsider.

According to estimates of the company, 2019 Apple has sold about 46.3 million iPhone units XR. In second place is iPhone 11, which has sold 37.3 million copies, the third — Samsung Galaxy A10 from 30.3 million units. In addition to the smartphones of Apple and Samsung, the top ten most popular smartphones hit the machine a subsidiary of Xiaomi brand Redmi.

The representative Omdia juicy Hong said that with a limited number of offered models Apple has been able to focus sales on several smartphones, which have a wider appeal. Hong said that Apple devices take two first places in the ranking of the most popular devices is the fifth consecutive year.

According to estimates Omdia, the most popular smartphone in 2018 was iPhone 8, which has sold 31.5 million devices. On the second and third places were iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus, respectively. The current leader of the ranking iPhone XR with figure 23.1 million units sold took fifth place.