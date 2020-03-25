The most unusual Subaru looking for a new owner

Firstborn Subaru – minicar Subaru 360 – auctioned famous auction RMSotheby”s in a unique performance for the police.

Subaru 360 New Zealand Police

The first passenger car Subaru 360 rolled off the Assembly line in 1958. Lightweight, weighing only 453 kg, the car was equipped with a 2-cylinder engine. The production of city minicar continued until 1971. For 12 years of your conveyor in the vehicle has sold more than 392 thousand copies.

Subaru 360 New Zealand Police

Shortly before the end of the issue, the Ministry of transport of New Zealand has ordered the company’s option in police livery. And now this unique car can be purchased.

Subaru 360 New Zealand Police

The interior of the car also has black-and-white finish

A police Subaru 360 will be presented at the RM auction Sotheby’s, which will be held may 1-2 in the U.S. state of Indiana.

Subaru 360 New Zealand Police

The machine has the characteristic black and white color, equipped with a sound siren, lighting and even a pair of classic hats of the police.

Includes a couple of police hats

The car is equipped with 2-cylinder two-stroke engine 25 HP and 4-speed manual transmission. Also in the Arsenal of “baby” independent torsion suspension of all wheels and hydraulic drum brakes.

In movement the car results 25 HP 2-cylinder engine capacity of only 0.36 l

This unique instance is not the first time changes its owner. In 2010 the car was sold at auction in California for $16 500. Earlier we told you about a Ford Mustang for the canadian police, which will be offered at auction next month.

Subscribe to the Telegram channel and see what happens!

Author

Sergei Ivanov