The mother of Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a stroke (photo)

The mother of the football player of Juventus and the national team of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo Maria Dolores DOS Santos Aveiro on March 3 at 5 am was in the ICU of the hospital Dr. Nelio in his native Madeira with suspected ischemic stroke, claims The Sun.

According to the British newspaper, the 65-year-old mother of the famous striker is conscious and stable condition.

Note that 13 years ago Maria Dolores defeated breast cancer, and last year said that once again is undergoing treatment and is “fighting for life”.

Dolores Aveiro with son and grandson

We will remind, father Ronaldo — josé Aveiro, who had problems with alcohol, died in 2005 at the age of 52 due to liver failure.

Recall that last Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo attended the Madrid “El Clasico” real Madrid — Barcelona.

Photo Getty Images, Instagram



