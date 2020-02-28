The mother of the most beautiful women in the world took to the runway with her daughter

The supermodel mother of Palestinian origin Bella Hadid, which was previously recognized as the most beautiful woman in the world, took part in the fashion show of the Italian luxury brand, Off-White autumn 2020. Pictures from the fashion show published in Instagram account of the magazine Just Jared.

56-year-old Yolanda Hadid took to the runway in a white jacket with black graffiti bra and matching straight dark-blue trousers. Her image was supplemented black glasses, a chunky necklace and earrings from different metals.

Bella Hadid, in turn, was represented on the show black dress with a pleated skirt to the floor, which was decorated with a layered peplum that is connected to cut off half of the windbreaker.

In addition, the show was featured and the oldest daughter of Yolanda Hadid Gigi. She went out to the audience in the white pleated dress, the flounce to the floor, to the top of which were sewn blue windbreaker with a hood.

Daughter Yolanda constantly represent the world’s luxury brands at various fashion Weeks. For example, in the February season 2020 23-year-old Bella and 24-year-old Gigi Hadid attended the shows of Lanvin, Versace, Moschino, Fendi, Max Mara, Burberry, Prada, Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs and others.