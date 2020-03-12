The mother of three undefeated Mayweather, who was found dead (photo)

The police of Valencia (California, USA) was found dead in his car of 40-year-old Josie Harris is the ex-girlfriend of undefeated boxer, the multimillionaire Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The body was discovered by law enforcement after the March 9, received a phone call. Traces of violence were found, therefore the police do not consider the version of murder, as the main.

Harris is the mother of three children, the famous boxer (who, however, never been married) — two sons of Koraun and Zion and the daughter of the Giro. In 2012, Josie, who at the time broke up with Floyd, I went to the police. The athlete broke in without permission into the house ex-girlfriend and beat her in front of their own children. The court punished him with probation, a fine, and forbidden to come close to home Harris.

Harris gave birth to Mayweather’s three children, but the couple never got married

