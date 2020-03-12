The mother of two children, quit his job and got rich in their erotic photo

Dreams about how to change their hateful work more “happy” lesson visited not only the young cashier from the “McDonald’s”, but a more experienced woman.

In particular, the mother of two children Tony Galloway from Scotland to 49 years stopped working nurses and engaged in the sale of his erotic photos. In the end, the woman rather quickly got rich, writes “Lenta.ru” with reference to the Daily Mail.

Galloway said that due to menopause she had to leave the old job. The woman was constantly in pain because of the so-called hot flashes and bleeding. However, Tony soon found a different kind of activity.

“At first I began to upload their photos in lingerie and stockings Instagram. I teased his fans, and they liked it, which prompted me to seek another platform for their candid photo”, — says 49-year-old mother of two children.

According to the woman, soon she came upon Frisk.Chat. Now subscribers Galloway pay a monthly subscription of GBP 15. Some of them are one-time transferred a large sum to see the exclusive shot of a naked woman.

“But the photo I captured completely naked. I cover your exposed body parts to the recipient could dream up”, said Galloway.

This work has become for women a good incentive because it often gets rave reviews.

“I want to show other women that it’s never too late, and you don’t have to be thin to like people, “—said Tony.

Tartan moved to Liverpool in may of 2019 to begin a career as a model. She claims that she earned enough money and could well give his work permanent.

and pictures of their feet, and became a millionaire. She quit school and focused on developing their account on the platform OnlyFans on which she posts Nude shots or pictures with their feet. For the first year of operation Corbridge earned 250 thousand pounds.

