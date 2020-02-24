The Mountain Breeze presented the song to Be with you

Ukrainian pop-rock band Mountain Breeze presented the song “to Be with you.” This is the second post Why Don’t We in preparation for the release of the full album.

To create a new song, the band asked Tomas Lukacs. Lukac – a famous sound producer, whose asset is a huge amount of hits from artists of the most different sizes and musical genres, including a Christmas Tree, Vera Brezhneva, and Eshtar.

“To be with you – this is our second song in Russian. We recorded a demo for a day at a home Studio. She went over the fatal. Then we were introduced to Tomasz. We decided to do this song with him, after which she became more dance. “Be with you” is different from our previous album and creativity in General. Our new sound – experiment and desire to show the new Mountain Breeze,” told frontman Alex Bielak.

Mountain Breeze planning to release a new video for the track.

Mountain Breeze began his career with the Ukrainian show “X-Factor”, which reached the final. Then for their production came from Andriy Danylko, with whom the band released their debut album. Last year, Mountain Breeze has decided to continue to be creative on their own, without the support of production centres.

We will remind, girls doing men’s work in a new clip group Mozgi.