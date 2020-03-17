The movie Contagion predicted the epidemic of coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Фильм Зараза предрек эпидемию коронавируса

Pandemic Covid-19 predicted in the Hollywood movie Contagion in 2011. Now the popularity of the picture in the network has increased dramatically – it is in the list of most downloaded movies.

Although nine years ago he never became a blockbuster.

The plot of the film is very reminiscent of today’s events. Businesswoman played by Gwyneth Paltrow, is killed by a mysterious virus, which she picked up in China, causing panic around the world.

In this fictional virus Covid-19, is spread by close contact of people or through touching infected surfaces.

Maria Batterbury

