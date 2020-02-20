The movie Mulan was the first Disney remake of the game rated PG-13

By Maria Batterbury

Фильм Мулан стал первым игровым ремейком Disney с рейтингом PG-13

Motion picture Association of America (MPAA) awarded the new film “Mulan” rating of PG-13 – not recommended for children under the age of 13.

As reported by THR, this is the first game remake of Disney, which received such high rating.

This decision was taken because of the picture of violence – the audience is waiting for a large number of combat scenes.

Recall that the Ukrainian film will be released on March 26, 2020. The main role in the film performs a Chinese actress Liu Yifei. Dubbed the trailer can be viewed here.

Maria Batterbury

