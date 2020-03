The people’s Deputy from the group “the Trust” Sergey Noble discovered coronavirus. This was announced by Deputy Sergei Shakhov on his page in Facebook, reports BAGNET.

As reported by the shahs, which previously also discovered coronavirus, the Noble’s in the hospital now with my son, and both confirmed the diagnosis. He will do an x-ray to establish the presence of pneumonia.

Noble was among MPs who met with Shakhov.