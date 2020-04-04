The MP told how he recovered from coronavirus

Нардеп рассказал, как он вылечился от коронавируса

MP from the party “servant of the people” Ruslan Gorbenko told how recovering from coronavirus.

The list of drugs he shared on his Facebook page.

According to him, the way the treatment was quite serious. Moreover, the MP gave the advice – as soon as symptoms start, then 5 days can be cured at home.

Also, the MP described the treatment of coronavirus. According to him, despite the fact that the Protocol for the treatment of coronavirus was adopted April 2, March 21 the doctors acted according to Protocol.

