The MP’s probably won coronavirus

Two tests for coronavirus MP Sergey Shakhov, who had COVID-19, showed a negative result, however, the Deputy will do one more test.

About this Shahi said in comments to UKRINFORM.

“A negative test, was discharged from the hospital. Already statement is ready, but we need to pick her up. Will go tomorrow morning on an empty stomach in order to I took another test for the coronavirus that causes the blood to take the General test for the coronavirus and also from the nose and mouth. I already want to do another test for the coronavirus to make sure that I am already healed. It’s OK, because two tests were negative, ” said Shahi.

The MP added that he feels fine. Shahi also said that had his whole family.

“My family have been ill and the children had been ill, but had not yet heard of the word “coronavirus”, indeed they had symptoms. And the wife ill, and the grandmother had been ill. Therefore, we together with the family home pass quarantine,” – said the shahs.