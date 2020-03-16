The music is not on the quarantine: the Violet group will play an acoustic online concert

Pop-rock band “Violet” has decided not to leave fans without music quarantined and support online.

“Quarantine and the coronavirus was forced to stand still concert life in Ukraine and the world. Teams carry their tours. Was postponed and our Kiev speech in support of the British band Nothing But Thieves. While we have been watching what is happening and will continue, it is important not to isolate ourselves from the world and people culturally. So we decided to quickly mobilize and make a present of our Violet-family and lovers of Ukrainian music – play acoustic online concert,” said frontman Sergei Martyniuk.

18 March at 21:45 the group will arrange a cosy evening in the format of a jam session, where they will play their best songs and some completely new compositions.

To join him on the YouTube channel “Violet”:

