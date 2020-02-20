The national guard will draw to guard flown in from China the Ukrainians

In Ukraine arrived from China citizens will be placed in a special room on a 14-day quarantine to protect them will be day soldiers of the National guard, the police. This publication reports the UNIAN with reference to Department of communication of the Ministry of internal Affairs of the country.

It is noted that the premises were evacuated from the PRC by the Ukrainians will be strengthened around them to form a double ring of security, protection and decontamination.

Among the guards — 30 policemen and 17 soldiers of the National guard of Ukraine. Will be on duty on foot patrol, avtopatruli and to operate a checkpoint and a video surveillance system.

In addition, for the transportation of citizens from the Chinese Wuhan, which 19 Feb headed the plane, prepared the bus 7 of the State service of Ukraine for emergency situations (SSES). The operation involved 33 rescuers.