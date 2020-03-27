The National Interest talked about to put NATO to a standstill submarines of the Soviet Union

Soviet titanium submarines of project 705 “Lira”, which received the NATO classification designation Alpha, put Severoatlanticheskogo Alliance to a standstill. This writes The National Interest.

According to the author of Caleb Larson, for the first time this sub is mentioned in the intelligence the CIA in 1969. Then it was reported about a strange silvery color of the body construction of the submarine.

American intelligence decided that sections of future submarines just coated aluminum plates for disinformation in the USA. The CIA thought that the USSR has the technology for the production of submarines out of titanium.

However, they were built and were the fastest of the existing at that time. Submarine project 705 “Lira” was able to develop underwater speed of 76 kilometers per hour. For comparison, the maximum speed of the destroyers class “Arleigh Burke” — 55 kilometers per hour. In addition, titanium submarine can dive much deeper and better withstand the explosions of depth charges

However, the operation of submarines made of titanium was very expensive. In 1990-e years they were written off and poisoned for recycling.