The national selection for “Eurovision-2020”: all finalists and their songs (video)

February 22, Saturday, will be the Grand finale of the National selection “Eurovision-2020”, which will be held in may in Rotterdam (the Netherlands). For the right to represent Ukraine at the international song contest live stream, which broadcast the TV channels STB and NTU, will compete six. These are the winners of the first semi-final — KRUTЬ, Jerry Heil, GO-A. And the leaders of the second semi-final — David Axelrod, KHAYAT and TVORCHI.

Young artists only dream about the success in Europe, will support the stars of “Eurovision”, whose performances were the best in the competition. Open the show with enchanting Verka Serduchka, who won the competition in 2007, second place with the song “Lasha tumbal.” The performance of Ukrainian stars liked the audience that her stage mom every year are invited to the contest as a special guest.

Special room prepared by the judge selection Tina Karol, who finished the competition in seventh place in 2006. A new song will present singer Jamala, which with the song 1944 in 2015 Ukraine has brought a second victory on “the Eurovision”. Actress expecting second child, will present his new song “Gal”, written together with Аlyona Аlyona.

Jamal passed through the audition as a contestant, and have been in the judgment seat, expressed their support for young artists and called his favorite. Singer focuses on the fact that “Eurovision” is, first of all, a song contest. Each participant of the national selection takes the stage with his song, his story.

“I really like that in Ukraine for the last 5 years, the national selection takes place in this format. Main objective of course is to choose the country’s representative at Eurovision, but it is still very important to open new names. For us, for a country that still creates his sound, forms the concept of “Ukrainian music”, an important new artists and new musical solutions. I liked the group TVORCHI. In the nation selection from time to time with songs, after which there is a feeling “so anxious to get to Eurovision that I wrote too Eurovision song”. With TVORCHI this was not. I liked how they looked, and how did you feel on stage, and the song itself. All very fashionable”, — said Jamal “FACTS”.

The participants of the national selection will perform in this order:

1. KRUTЬ

2. JERRY HEIL

3. Go_A

4. David Axelrod

5. KHAYAT

6. TVORCHI

We offer you to recall how the participants performed in the semifinals: all rooms

KRUТЬ

Open selection of young singer and Banderishka Marina Cool with a tender number “99”. The girl won the audience with his unique style, combining vintage tool, original voice and a modern trendy music. After performing in the semi-finals of the Marina called mistress. In an interview with “FACTS,” Marina admitted, that the main competitor on the stage, considers his fear.

Jerry Heil

The young singer, author and composer, who had rushed into the Ukrainian show business with the song “Protection cancellation”, especially for “Eurovision” wrote a song Vegan. It shows his stance and turns to the society with the message. Jerry Heil says her speech is about tolerance

GO-A

Electro-folk band performs with the song “the Nightingale”, which sounds powerful Ukrainian ethnics and contemporary music. In the room connected with authentic singing, modern dance beats, African drums and guitar drive. It turned out an explosive mixture that is very much to the judges and the audience. The band — vocalist Kateryna Pavlenko, multi-instrumentalist Taras Shevchenko and guitarist Ivan Hryhoryak.

David Axelrod

36-year-old David Axelrod is the most experienced participant with the national selection format for Eurovision song Horizon. Among all the contestants the actor looks very convincing and professional, fluent vocals. But it is the aspect and the unfolding scandal around his name can play a cruel joke.

KHAYAT

Andrew Khayat known for its participation in the project “Golos Krainy”, where his mentor was Tina Karol. Last year, the young musician could not advance to the final. This time he enters with the song’s Call For Love.

TVORCHI

Electronic band from Ternopil acts with the song Bonfire. The Duo of Andrey Gutsulyak and Geoffrey Kenny became a favorite of the second semifinal. Although the musicians were not very happy with my performance. For the finale, the guys promised to catch up, first of all, technically, and surprise a powerful statement.

Recall the final of National selection “Eurovision-2020” will be held on February 22. Leading live broadcast — Sergey Prytula. The winner will be chosen referees — Andriy Danylko, Tina Karol, Vitaly Drozdov, declaring your points after the speech of all participants. As well as the viewers who vote for their favorite artists via SMS. The results are summarized and displays the total result. The participant with the highest score and become a representative of Ukraine at the international song contest.

he was accused of plagiarism. In addition, the former PR Manager of the artist accused him of fraud. The wife of the artist, producer Allen Brain called sensation black PR before the finals, said in an interview with “FACTS” that he and David will dig into the mud, and focus on performance.

Photo courtesy of the press service of STB channel, and https://www.instagram.com/eurovision.ua

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter