The national selection for “Eurovision-2020”: where and when to watch the finals

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Нацотбор на «Евровидение-2020»: где и когда смотреть финал

The final of the National selection of the representative of Ukraine to participate in the international song contest “Eurovision-2020” will start at 19:00 on 22 February. It will broadcast live TV channels UA: the FIRST and the STB, which jointly conduct the national selection in 2016.

For the right to get to the “Eurovision-2020” in the final of the national selection will face six participants — the winners of the two semi-finals: KRUTЬ, Jerry Heil, GO-A, David Axelrod, KHAYAT, TVORCHI. Open live Verka Serduchka. The star of “Eurovision” specially preparing a Grand performance. Also your show room will show the judge the selection of Tina Karol.

. He was accused of plagiarism and called you a scammer. Wife and producer artist Allen Brain in an interview with “FACTS” said it for some time, got them out of the rut, but they do not intend to comment on rumors, but seriously aimed at a victory.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article