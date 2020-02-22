The national selection for “Eurovision-2020”: where and when to watch the finals

The final of the National selection of the representative of Ukraine to participate in the international song contest “Eurovision-2020” will start at 19:00 on 22 February. It will broadcast live TV channels UA: the FIRST and the STB, which jointly conduct the national selection in 2016.

For the right to get to the “Eurovision-2020” in the final of the national selection will face six participants — the winners of the two semi-finals: KRUTЬ, Jerry Heil, GO-A, David Axelrod, KHAYAT, TVORCHI. Open live Verka Serduchka. The star of “Eurovision” specially preparing a Grand performance. Also your show room will show the judge the selection of Tina Karol.

. He was accused of plagiarism and called you a scammer. Wife and producer artist Allen Brain in an interview with “FACTS” said it for some time, got them out of the rut, but they do not intend to comment on rumors, but seriously aimed at a victory.

