The national team of Ukraine on biathlon won bronze at the world Cup in 2020
Women’s team of Ukraine biathlon won the bronze medal in the relay at the world Championships, which takes place in the Italian Antholz-Anterselva.
The national team was represented by Anastasiya Merkushyna, Yuliya Jim, Vita Semerenko and Olena Pidhrushna.
Merkushina used two additional cartridge passed the baton to the 7th with a delay of 37 seconds. Jim also twice used the extra ammo and finished the stage 6th with a delay of 1 minute and 14 seconds.
Semerenko with three recharges passed the baton to the 8th with a gap of 54 seconds. Pidhrushna used one spare round and took bronze in wrestling in the final shot.
First place went to Norway with the result 1:97.05,8 (1+9), second – Germany – 10,7 (0+8), the third – Ukraine 18,4 (0+9), transmit Podrobnosti.