The national team of Ukraine received a record prize money for qualifying for Euro 2020

The national team of Ukraine on football received a generous reward for reaching the final of the European championship, which was held this summer in 12 cities of the Old world.

“All premiums paid. This is a record payout for all the time, including taxes of 4 million dollars was received by our players and coaches. The distribution decides for himself within the coaching staff with the team captain“, — said the President of Ukrainian Association football (UAF), Andrey Pavelko in the program “Great football”. We will add that for the successful overcoming of qualifying for Euro 2020, each of the teams will get from UEFA 9.25 million euros in prize money.

Recall that the wards of Andrey Shevchenko has won qualifying group without losing a match and scoring in eight games with 17 goals. His performance in the final part of the “yellow-blue” was to begin on 14 June with a match in Amsterdam against the Netherlands, but because of the pandemic coronavirus UEFA decided to postpone the championship for the summer of next year.

