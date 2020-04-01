The Netherlands extended the quarantine for another month

The Netherlands extended for another month the closure of schools, restaurants, bars and museums on the background of continuing growth in positive cases of mers and deaths due to pandemic.

It is reported NLTimes.nl.

Institutions will not run until at least April 28, announced Tuesday night, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands mark Rutte after meeting with experts, advisers and the Ministerial team for management of crisis situations.

A week before April 28, the government of the Netherlands will decide whether to continue the restrictions.

The country is not at rigid quarantine as, for example, Italy, where the residents don’t without the need to leave the house. Your steps the Dutch government is implementing, starting from the concept of group immunity.

But people are strongly advised to comply with social distancing and working from home. Events and meetings involving three or more people who do not live together, is prohibited.

Rigid quarantine may still be introduced if the situation worsens, said Rutte.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Netherlands close to 12 600, the death toll is 1039 as of Tuesday.