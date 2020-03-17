The network demonstrated why you need to wash your hands for at least 30 seconds (photos)

The British journalists decided to demonstrate why doctors recommend washing hands with soap at least 30 seconds. This advice was particularly relevant during a pandemic coronavirus.

The journalists of the Daily Mail armed with a special camera emits ultraviolet light and a special gel Glo Germ, simulating the presence of bacteria. The “bacteria” glow in the ultraviolet. The more “white film” on the skin, so it is dirtier. The darker the photo, the they cleaner.

After applying the gel on the arms were made a number of shots. First wash your hands without soap is quickly rinsed or washed under running water for six seconds (that’s how much time most people would spend on this hygienic procedure). Then conducted an experiment with soap and washed their hands for six, 20 and 30 seconds. The photographs clearly show that the whitish layer of “bacteria” virtually disappears with only a 30-second wash.

Photo Daily Mail



In the absence of water and soap suitable gels -antispetic. British Professor-microbiologist mark Wilcox notes that the content of alcohol should be above 60%. Ideally, more than 70%. Only at this concentration of ethanol possible destruction of viruses. Alcohol destroys the protective membrane of the virus, quickly neutralizes him.

The gel should be applied on the entire surface of the hands including between the fingers, on the back of the hand and wrist.

Professor urges not to apply a nourishing or moisturizing cream before applying antiseptic. Otherwise alcohol will not be able to join in full contact with bacteria and viruses. It is better to use means for skin care after the sanitizer device.

See also: life Hack against coronavirus: a simple device allows to push the buttons of the Elevator itself disinfected.



We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter