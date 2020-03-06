The network extends fashion to dance, “prevention of coronavirus” (video)

The network is rapidly spreading fashion to dance, “prevention of coronavirus” — with no less speed than the COVID‑19. The trend launched on Tik Tok a couple of dancers from Vietnam, which has put dance on the song “Wash your hands” by order of the Vietnamese National Institute of health. In her appeal the mother often hands and not touching your face.

We love this handwashing dance from Vietnamese dancer, Quang Đăng. Washing your hands with soap and water is one of the first steps to protect yourself from #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/lmXLbR3hZa — UNICEF (@UNICEF) March 3, 2020

“Wash your hands — RUB, RUB, RUB. Do not touch eyes, nose and mouth. Limit visits to crowded places. And repel viral crow and the crown” — sung in the song.

Thousands of people joined challenge — they make their own viral video of the dance (both literally and figuratively) and share them online. Could not resist even the British comedian John Oliver, who performed a dance in the air his program Sunday.

