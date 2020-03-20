The network got the video from Italian hospitals crowded with patients with coronavirus

В сеть попали видео из итальянских больниц, переполненных пациентами с коронавирусом

After the network got terrible footage of the coffins of the Italian city of Bergamo are taken by army trucks because the local crematorium cannot cope with the load, the media published no less terrible video, made in Bergamo hospitals crowded with patients with coronavirus.
So, on live TV channel Sky News, doctors rushing between the beds of patients who struggle to breathe, connected to special apparatus.

On another video you can see how dozens of patients lay in the hallways of the intensive care units.

Local doctors in despair they say that all their efforts are not enough. The Governor is the most affected region Lombardy said that doctors and nurses are at the limit. In Italy, already overtaken China in the number of victims, the number of deaths from COVID-19 has reached 3405 people. Strict quarantine measures do not help.

