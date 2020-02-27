The network has clearly responded to Putin’s statement about the refusal of twins

The words of Russian President Vladimir Putin, that he abandoned the idea to use twins, most likely, untrue. Russian journalist and blogger Ilya Varlamov in his LiveJournal posted photos of the Russian President, made at different times. On all pictures Putin looks different, which may indicate the presence of the people who play the role of Putin at various events.

Network vividly discussed counterparts the head of the Kremlin, recognizing that of course, he uses their services, and the General public, as always, is lying.

“FACTS” repeatedly wrote that a photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin at various events are very different from each other. In addition to the changes in the face, also noticeable differences in the growth of Putin and his counterparts.

