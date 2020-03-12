The network has shown a new way GO_A for Eurovision (photo)

The representatives of Ukraine at “Eurovision-2020”, the group GO_A actively preparing for the contest. The musicians presented an updated version of the song “Nightingale”, continue to create room and costumes. On the page of “Eurovision” in Ukraine in Instagram showed a new image of the soloist of Catherine Pavlenko. Her outfit is made in red and black tones, there’s wings. The image became more concise.

In the comments fans of the band say that the photo looks like an art object.

However, there are fears that the Eurovision can be affected due to the coronavirus. Discuss two options: the tender may pass without an audience or will be transferred.

. Meanwhile, the team soloist Anton Lissa managed to get married.

According to bookmakers, Ukraine still occupies 27th place.

