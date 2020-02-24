The network has shown the most unusual double Decker bus

The American enthusiast has built an unusual double-Decker bus, which can be controlled while sitting on the roof.

No matter how impractical are the two-seater convertible, one cannot deny that riding in a car with an open top is a lot of fun. The feeling of wind and blue skies create a special mood.

For the creation of an auto took 18 months of painstaking work

But the car has its drawbacks, for example, a small boot or cramped interior. What to do if you want to take a trip your whole family?

Randy Grubb from Oregon rather unusual approach solving this problem and built a two-story convertible, more precisely, a motorhome. The idea of an unusual car, called the Decoliner, inspired by the fantastic comic strips of Flash Gordon. And the design of the machine made in the art Deco style.

The uniqueness of this machine is the original design power steering

But the most unusual feature of the Decoliner is not in its design, and in the original design of the steering. Lead Decoliner can be as usual way out of the cabin and climbing on its roof.

Decoline participated in several television shows and automobile exhibitions

The project cost Randy Grubb of $100 thousand and 18 months of painstaking work. The basis for the creation of the machine was camper GMC 1973. Unique design aroused great interest and brought its Creator a good income. Decoliner went to his new owner for the “round” the sum of half a million dollars.

Based on the design chassis camper GMC 1973

As reported earlier, a Free Press, Amazon will distribute their loads on electric vans.

Push! Signed! Read only the best!

Author

Sergei Ivanov