The network showed as it was light who died of coronavirus: shocking photos

In the network appeared shocking x-rays and scans of computed tomography with the image of lungs infected with coronavirus that caused the pandemic. In particular, the Radiological society of North America (Radiological Society of North America) published pictures of the lungs of a 44-year resident of China, who worked on the market in Wuhan (where, as I believe, began to spread epidemic) and who died COVID-19.

The photo shows increasing over time, white spots in the lower part of the respiratory organs. Radiologists call it a symptom of “matte glass”. It reflects the various pathological changes in the lung tissue.

As underlined by the edition of the Daily Mail, the photo shows how the presence of fluid in the lungs men are gradually becoming more pronounced — from A first image to the last F.

A Chinaman came to hospital in December of 2019 — once in two weeks showed a strong cough and high temperature. The doctors diagnosed him with pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome. Despite the efforts of doctors, the patient died a week later.

