The network was impressed by the bus stop in Rwanda, a to combat coronavirus (video)

The network struck posted on Twitter a video made in Rwanda, Africa. Despite the fact that in one of the poorest countries in the world have not yet registered any case of the coronavirus, the local authorities promptly prepared for a possible epidemic. So, it was a converted bus stop in the capital, Kigali. They were equipped with portable wash basins, in which water is fed by using the foot pedal — to touch the taps is not necessary. Every passenger is obliged to wash hands, before boarding the bus. This is followed by specially appointed guard.

The video literally blew up the Internet. “Wonderful!” “And we thought Rwanda underdeveloped and backward country”, “Such a rule should be introduce in all countries of the world that are threatened COVID 19 and They are hardened by Ebola — then coronavirus is not terrible,” wrote in the comments. Someone noted that in the lower house of the Rwandan Parliament is 61.3% are women — more than in any other country in the world. And believes that such security measures accepted by management of the fair sex.

