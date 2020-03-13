“The new power of the pussy”: MARUV shocked depraved clip (video)

Outrageous singer MARUV visited the Comedy Club Garik Kharlamov and Will Paul, shocked fans of the depraved clip. She released a provocative video “the New power of the pussy” in the framework of its project Shlakoblochina. The track was recorded together with the musician Fearmuch.

In a new video MARUV appeared in an erotic image — in the pink wig, mini dress, underwear and stockings. She and her dancers showed sexual motion, imitating a sexual act. Also in the clip was filmed in Kiev popular rapper Kyivstoner.

Fans of the ambiguously received shocking clip. In the comments under the video on the page in Instagram MARUV they note that it “bend”.

