The new Scorsese film will be a Western

Martin Scorsese talked to the magazine Premiere Magazine about his next directorial project, “Killer flower of the moon” based on the eponymous book by David Faced.

According to the Director, the film will be made in the Western genre. “The action takes place in Oklahoma in the years 1921-22. There will be cowboys, who, despite the fact that there are already cars that will drive on horses. It will be about an Indian tribe of Osage, which the authorities have identified the most unattractive and useless territory to stay, and the Indians were hoping that white will never claim the land. But when it discovered oil, which made Osage the richest nation on the planet, then, of course, came the white vultures… And then the orders were such that it was easier to put someone in jail for killing a dog than for killing an Indian,” — said Scorsese.

Recall that in the story, based on real events, after the discovery of oil deposits of Osage begin to die one by one. And investigating a string of mysterious deaths in the end still does the FBI.

Also recall that the cast already includes Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, the two main muses of Martin Scorsese. The release will take place no earlier than 2021.

Note that at the recent ceremony “Oscar”, where the last Scorsese film “the Irishman” was nominated in ten categories, the picture wasn’t one of the possible awards.