The newborn in Britain discovered coronavirus COVID-19

By Maria Batterburyon in News

У новорожденного в Британии обнаружили коронавирус COVID-19

In a London hospital North Middlesex coronavirus identified in the body of a newborn baby. According to The Independent, test the kid did shortly after his birth. We will remind, under forecasts of experts, the epidemic could affect 20% of the working population of Britain, that is sick of every fifth.

Thus, the child may be considered as one of the youngest infected patients in the world.

It is noteworthy that the biomaterials of the baby were sent for analysis after were positive test results from his mother.

